Another name has found its way into the list of candidates for the Arsenal job:

According to Sky Sports, the Gunners are tempted to make an offer to the German if they are unable to secure Arteta.

The Hoffenheim Coach has done very well for himself at only 30 years of age, helping the recently-promoted club come third this season and earn Champions League qualification.

Yet the German side’s sporting director Alexander Rosen has denied the reports, claiming that

Gunners fans have wondered whether Luis Enrique, Carlo Ancelotti or Mikel Arteta will take over, with Maurizio Sarri and Max Allegri’s names also being mentioned.

Sven Mislintat has been linked to a number of Bundesliga-related names, including Thomas Tuchel and Jurgen Klopp’s assistant, Zeljko Buvac.

What will happen at the Emirates?

"Julian Nagelsmann will be our coach next season, 100 percent,” in an interview with Sky Sports Germany.