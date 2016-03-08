Holland 1-1 England: De Ligt equalises after Rashford penalty

06 June at 22:15
After Portugal's success against Switzerland in their Nations League clash last night, the second semi-final takes place this evening, with the Netherlands meeting England for a big game for both sides.

Starting line-ups:

HOLLAND (4-3-3): Cillessen; Dumfries, de Ligt, van Dijk, Blind; F.de Jong, Wijnaldum, de Roon; Bergwijn, Depay, Babel. 

ENGLAND (4-3-3): Pickford; Chilwell, Stones, Maguire, Walker; Rice, Barkley, Delph; Sterling, Rashford, Sancho.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.