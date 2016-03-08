Honda offers himself to AC Milan on Twitter

Last night, the Rossoneri were completely dominated by Fiorentina at the San Siro, eventually losing the game by three goals to one. For the fans, the performance was the final straw as the Curva Sud left the game before the full-time whistle was blown.

On Twitter, former AC Milan man Keisuke Honda has offered to help Giampaolo's men, coming back to add some experience to the squad. "I have always wanted to help you. Call me when you need me, AC Milan," he wrote.

It remains to be seen if the management will pick up on the opportunity, though it seems highly unlikely for the time being. In any case, the Rossoneri will need to improve, fast one should add.

I have always wanted to help you. Call me when you need me! @acmilan — KeisukeHonda(本田圭佑) (@kskgroup2017) September 30, 2019

AC Milan are currently experiencing a crisis, as they have lost four of the first six games of the season. The pressure is mounting on the player and especially on the manager, Marco Giampaolo, who has been heavily criticised as a result of the poor start.