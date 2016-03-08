Honour to play alongside Balotelli: Donnarumma
25 September at 10:50Italian Serie A outfit Brescia striker Alfredo Donnarumma has expressed his delight while playing alongside veteran striker Mario Balotelli.
The 28-year-old, while talking to Dazn after the match against Juventus, said: “It is an honor to play with him. Together, we can achieve some great things.”
Donnarumma, who scored team’s only goal on the night, also expressed his delight over the home side’s performance despite suffering a 2-1 defeat against the Turin-based outfit.
"Juventus can score at any time with the players they have but honestly I think we played a really good game,” he said. “We kept it alive until the end and we were very close to earning a point out of that match.”
