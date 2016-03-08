Hostess feels faint during Gattuso press conference: his reaction is brilliant - video

A hostess of AC Milan felt faint during the post-match press conference of Gennaro Gattuso last night. The girl almost collapsed on the floor as Gattuso was talking to media and the staff of the Rossoneri gave her a first aid before she was cured by the club’s medical staff.



Gattuso immediately noticed that the hostess was not feeling good and stopped talking as she showed the first signs of disease. As soon as the Italian manager saw that the situation was sorted and that the girl was feeling good again he tried to ease the pressure with a joke: “You don’t know how many times I feared to end up like you”, the Rossoneri boss told the hostess.



Watch the scene below:

