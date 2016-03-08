Hot line between Manchester United and AS Roma + Gallery

Manchester United and AS Roma are involved together in many transfers negotiations (and rumors) in this period and we could expect some moves in both directions during the next transfer window of January and in the summer.

Lorenzo Pellegrini is one of the main target that José Mourinho wants for his Manchester United and he has already talked personally with the agents of the Italian international midfielder to get informations about his availability. Pellegrini has got a clause of € 30 million on his contract, valid for the next July: Roma are trying to convince the player to sign a new contract without a clause in it.

Pellegrini is a Roma youth product who, however, left the capital in 2015 to join Sassuolo, only to return back 'home' two years later. Last season the 22-year-old midfielder featured in 37 matches across all competitions for the Giallorossi and registered 3 goals and 5 assists. This season, Pellegrini is playing in a more advanced role, which is seemingly bringing the desired fruit to Di Francesco, who can exploit the technical qualities of the player at full potential.

But Pellegrini is not the only AS Roma player that Manchester United want; and there are many Red Devils that could join the Italian side soon.



