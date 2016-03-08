AC Milan target Memphis Depay's house in Lyon was robbed yesterday, with the police yet to confirm as to how much amount was stolen.Memphis has been linked with a move this summer, but the rossoneri ended up signing Samu Castillejo from Villarreal. The Dutchman has enjoyed an impressive start to the season and was featuring in Lyon's Ligue 1 game against Nice yesterday.AFP state that it was during the time of the game that Memphis' house in Lyon was robbed and it is being speculated that an amount of 1.5 million euros was stolen.While police are yet to confirm the amount that was stolen, investigations about the incident have already begun and further details are yet to be revealed. It certainly did prove to be a game to forget for the Dutchman, as his side lost 1-0 to Mario Balotelli's Nice.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)