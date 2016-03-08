How a loss against Man United could represent an exit door for Sarri to AC Milan

Chelsea and Manchester United will face off this afternoon at the Old Trafford in the much anticipated Premier League clash that will say a lot about who will qualify to the Champions League from England.



A win could move the Blues level on points with Tottenham in third place, however, a loss would be a big problem for Maurizio Sarri's team, as the Red Devils would be equal on points and Arsenal would have the chance to overtake the team in case of a victory against Leicester earlier today.



Today's match could be also a key match for Sarri who is having a season full of ups and downs in his first spell abroad. His team is still in the running to win the Europa League but in case they fail to qualify to the Champions League, the former Napoli man could be set to depart from London after just one season.



In the background of all of this, AC Milan are an interested observer who are considering their coaching choices for next season, as it seems almost inevitable that Gennaro Gattuso will leave the club at the end of the season, with or without Champions League qualification.



Sarri is a much-appreciated name by the Rossoneri directors, especially Paolo Maldini, who would like to see Sarri's football ideas implemented at the club which would be quite a change in contrast to Gattuso's somewhat conservative approach.



It is too soon to tell what the future will bring but a loss against the Red Devils would complicate things for Sarri at the Stamford Bridge and could eventually represent the exit door for him to return to Italy and become the coach of the 7-time Champions League winners.

Nikita Fesyukov