How a Neymar-Coutinho swap might be the only thing to save Neymar's career at the very elite

What next for Neymar? Once destined to be the man to prize the Ballon d’or from the vice-like grip of Messi and Ronaldo. A downwards move to PSG to facilitate his dream, to get out of the shadow of Messi and be the man who takes the Parisians to their first major European title.Fast forward 2 seasons and never mind Barcelona, Neymar is now not even number one at PSG, thanks to the emergences of wonderkid Kylian Mbappe. After a so-so World Cup last summer, out of this seasons Copa America on home soil with another injury Neymar’s career has not gone the way many would have imagined it.With constant reports in the press of bad attitude, a party lifestyle, often back to back to Brazil for Carnival and his sister birthday and a rumoured power of veto that would allow him to sit out certain Ligue 1 away ties, Neymar’s career trajectory as dropped. It is sadly an all too familiar sight of a Brazilian in Europe to let his lifestyle distract him from his football.The latest news out of France is that Neymar’s people are demanding a transfer out of Paris so he can move back to Barcelona and Messi, with whom he still shares a positive relationship.Although there is one rather large problem at hand and it is the huge transfer fee that the player will command. The market has still not settled from the earthquake the Neymar set off when he moved to France, Eden Hazard recently become the latest player to be sold for over €100 million and even 19 year old João Felix could be next.There are said to be a few possible routes back for the Brazilian though involving at least 1 Barca play going the other way. Both Coutinho and Dembele with cash (or both together) have been rumoured as possible moves that would allow Barca to free space on the pitch and also in the bank.With Coutinho’s shy personality it would be thought that he would not have the resolve to last two seconds in the PSG dressing room (the player performers better under the close guidance of a Klopp or Pochettino) so the best solution for PSG could be to take Dembele and cash and start afresh. Having said that, trade deals very rarely happen in major transfers and there is a long way to go before the clubs even reach an agreement. The future of Neymar is far certain. But one that that is, there aren’t many possible destinations.