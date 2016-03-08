How AC Milan missed out on signing Arsenal target Denis Suarez

It is believed that Serie A giants AC Milan missed out on signing Arsenal target Denis Suarez this past summer.Suarez has already held talks with Arsenal over a possible move and while a deal isn't done, it is believed that a move is close. The Gunners though, aren't the only club in the running for the signature.SportItalia state that AC Milan were close to signing Denis last summer, but missed out due to Barcelona's high demands on the permanent sale next summer. He was to join join the rossoneri on an initial loan deal.