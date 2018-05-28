How AC Milan plan to sign Morata involves Liverpool and Spurs
28 May at 14:20Today’s edition of Il Corriere dello Sport reports that AC Milan are determined to sign Alvaro Morata this summer.
The Spaniard failed to justify his € 65 million price-tag scoring just 15 goals with Chelsea this season and both Juventus and Atletico Madrid are also monitoring the situation of the former Real Madrid star.
Il Corriere dello Sport claims that AC Milan can still sign Morata despite their financial struggles (more here).
The rossoneri, in fact, could rack-up the money to sign Morata by selling some of their top stars.
The likes of Gigio Donnarumma, Suso, Kalinic and Andre Silva are likely to leave the San Siro in the summer and the sales of those players could allow the Serie A giants to have enough money in the bank to make a suitable offer for Chelsea.
Donnaruma is wanted by Liverpool (here’s their maximum offer), whilst Suso has been linked with Napoli and Tottenham (DETAILS AND PRICE-TAGS IN OUR GALLERY).
Juventus are also willing to sign Morata on a two-year loan deal with option to buy. The whole operation that would take Morata back to Turin would cost Juve about € 60 million.
