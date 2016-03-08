How AC Milan's new XI will look: Rebic to start straight away

According to today's edition of La Gazzetta Dello Sport ( via MilanNews.it ), AC Milan manager Marco Giampaolo is working to integrate the new signings into his style of play. In fact, against Hellas Verona, we could see quite a different Rossoneri side.

At the back, the manager is expected to make two changes, per the newspaper. In addition to inserting Theo Hernandez on the left, as the Frenchman is back from his injury, Duarte will get the chance alongside Romagnoli.

Paqueta is also expected to play from start, completing the trio alongside Kessie and Bennacer. The Brazilian came on against Brescia and made a big impact on the game, nearly getting on the scoresheet with a low shot that hit the post.

Up front, Piatek and Suso will start as usual. Furthermore, Giampaolo is set to field Rebic, per Gazzetta, after the Croatian was signed on the final day of the mercato. He will have four days to adapt to his new role ahead of the Verona clash.

Likely AC Milan XI (4-3-2-1): Donnarumma; Calabria, Duarte, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Kessie, Bennacer, Paqueta; Suso, Rebic; Piatek.