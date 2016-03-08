How AC Milan's team could change with the return of Biglia
06 February at 14:00Lucas Biglia is finally ready to return to the field and, given there are no surprises, should return at least among the called up players of Gennaro Gattuso for the match against Cagliari on Sunday evening at the San Siro.
The Argentinian has fully recovered from the operation to the calf which he underwent in November but will find a completely different Milan in the middle of the field compared to when he was injured. Bonaventura is out for the whole season, with Lucas Paqueta replacing the Italian in the line-up, while Tiemoue Bakayoko is doing very well in front of the defence.
But how could Milan change with the return of Biglia? According to Tuttosport, with the former Lazio man in the field, it will be possible to see four different versions of Milan's midfield.
First, with Biglia in front of the defence, Gattuso could opt for two very physical companions such as Kessie and Bakayoko, while the second option is with Paqueta and one between Bakayoko and Kessie. The third hypothesis is that of a two-man midfield with Biglia and Bakayoko behind three attacking players and a striker or in a 4-4-2.
The last possible variation would be a return to 'the diamond' midfield that in the past brought much luck to the Rossoneri: in the 4-3-1-2, the Argentine would play in front of the defence, while Cutrone and Piatek would pair together in the attack, with an attacking midfielder behind them (Paqueta, Suso or Calhanoglu). In short, with the recovery of Lucas Biglia, Gattuso will finally once again have some alternatives even in the midfield.
