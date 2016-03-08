Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has reportedly made a decision as to how he will accomodate all three of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic in the same side.The opening Serie A game against Chievo saw Allegri play a 4-2-3-1 formation that saw Ronaldo start up front, Paulo Dybala start as a number ten, with Douglas Costa and Juan Cuadrado starting out wide.Tuttosport state that Allegri has figured out how all three of Ronaldo, Dybala and Mandzukic will be accomodated in the same starting line-up, after he had to throw the Croatian on in the second half to turn things around when Juve were 2-1 down.Allegri will not look to play Mandzukic on the left flank, with Dybala on the right and Ronaldo up front. Mandzukic has played on the left-flank multiple times under Allegri and he will be willing to play there again.Allegri believes that the return to full fitness of Blaise Matuidi will make Juve the complete side and he will strengthen the midfield further.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)