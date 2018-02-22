How Ancelotti’s Napoli appointment changes the plans of Chelsea, Man Utd and City

Carlo Ancelotti has become the new manager of Napoli and his arrival in South Italy is expected to change the transfer strategies of the Serie A giants as well as some top clubs in Europe.



According to Il Corriere dello Sport several Napoli stars are determined to remain at the San Paolo with Ancelotti in charge.



The likes of Kalidou Koulibaly and José Maria Callejon, for example, are expected to remain at Napoli despite the interest of several top Premier League clubs.



The rock-solid centre-back was linked with Manchester United and Chelsea but the Blues may only have chance to sign him if Sarri takes over in South West London.



Both the Blues and the Red Devils are also been linked with signing Arturo Vidal who is one of Ancelotti's favourite footballer and is now tipped to join the San Paolo in the summer.



The same goes for José Maria Callejon who has a € 23 million release clause and was linked with a move to AC Milan.



The future of Mertens and Jorginho is still up in the air. The Belgian has a € 28 million release clause and could still decide to leave despite the arrival of Ancelotti. Jorginho is strongly wanted by Manchester City and would be open to move join Pep Guadiola’s side in the summer.



His price-tag is in the region of € 60 million. If the Citizens offer as much, Jorginho will be allowed to leave the San Paolo.

