Argentina lost 3-0 to Croatia on June 21, Thursday and the latest defeat has left Argentina in the danger of missing out on qualifying for the knockout stages of the 2018 World Cup.The other two teams are Iceland and Nigeria, who will play today. Croatia have six points, while Argentina and Iceland have a point, with the latter still having a game in hand. Now how can Lionel Messi led side can qualify for the knockouts.Then, Argentina and Iceland will have the same number of points, then Argentina will have to beat Nigeria in the last game and hope Iceland fails to win against Croatia. If both, Iceland and Argentina end up winning, then the team with a better goal difference will go through.If Iceland beats Nigeria today, then all they need is a point against Croatia for Iceland to qualify for the knockouts. Argentina’s result will have no consequences. If Iceland loses to Croatia and Argeina wins, then it will come down to goal difference.Then Iceland, Nigeria and Argentina will have a chance of qualifying for the next stage.