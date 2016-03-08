How Arsenal and Spurs can help AC Milan to sign Chelsea loanee on a permanent deal

Chelsea loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko is impressing with the Rossoneri. The Frenchman had a tough start to the season but his performances have been improving over the last couple of months and AC Milan are now thinking of how to make his move permanent at the end of the season.



The Serie A giants have a € 35 million option to buy, a fee that can be triggered only if the Rossoneri qualify for the Champions League.



According to Il Corriere dello Sport, however, Bakayoko could make his AC Milan move permanent also in case of Europa League qualification. The Italian paper, in fact, suggests AC Milan could sell Franck Kessié at the end of the season in order to wrap up the cash needed to sign Bakayoko on a permanent deal.



Kessié has attracted the interest of many top clubs in Europe, including Arsenal and Tottenham. AC Milan don't want to sell in January but, at the end of the season, they could discuss the sale of the former Atalanta man for a fee above € 40 million.



Spurs, Arsenal and a couple of Chinese Super League clubs are monitoring the situation of Kessié. Meantime AC Milan hope to qualify for the Champions League in order to sign Bakayoko on a permanent deal. If it won't happen, the Rossoneri have already thought of a B plan.

