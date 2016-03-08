How Barcelona can block Spurs approach for Ajax sensation
04 September at 18:15Spanish giants FC Barcelona have reportedly drawn up a plan to secure the services of Dutch starlet Frenkie de Jong next summer.
De Jong has been a target for the Catalan side since the past few months and Barcelona even had an approach for the midfielder rejected this past summer.
Mundo Deportivo state that Barcelona have planned as to how they will go about ensuring the signature of De Jong at the next possible time of signing, as he still happens to be a target for the Nou Camp based outfit.
Barca intend to block anyone else's approach for De Jong, who has already attracted interest of Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund in the past. Barcelona want to make sure that if De Jong leaves Ajax, he comes to the Nou Camp.
The club would well ensure Ajax that they will pay the fee that is being demanded such that the Dutch club has an assurance that Barca will pay the desired amount to them, in case of a possible exit.
This verbal agreement will make sure that no other clubs come close to signing De Jong, with Spurs also tracking De Jong ever since Barca are.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Go to comments