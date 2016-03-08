How Bayern Munich could restart AC Milan's negotiations with Liverpool for Lovren
25 June at 18:10It is no secret that Dejan Lovren could be on his way this summer with multiple clubs lining up for services, while Liverpool are more than willing to sell for the right price. However, the only club that has made any concrete steps are AC Milan, who are currently chasing Ozan Kabak instead.
So, in short, the Rossoneri will only sign one of the two, and Lovren currently remains an alternative to the young Turkish defender. A few days ago, Milan seemed to be comfortably in the lead for the player, but Bayern Munich have since accelerated their efforts.
In the coming days, a response is expected from the player: Bayern Munich or Milan. Should he decide to go with the latter, then Lovren's move to San Siro is off. However, if Kabak picks Bayern, then new reports suggest that the Rossoneri will focus on Lovren once again, closing a deal for around €20m.
