How Bonucci-Juventus talks begun and why star defender rejected Man U move

Leonardo Bonucci knew he wanted a return to Juventus since March the 31st.



On that day Juventus clinched a tough 3-1 win in Turin over Milan, the Rossoneri opened the scoreline with a header from the former Juve defender, yet three goals from Paulo Dybala, Juan Cuadrado and Sami Khedira granted victory for the Old Lady.



It is believed that since that game, the 31-year-old centre-back wanted a return to the Allianz Stadium to work with his old troops despite all the complications that pushed him out of the club at the start of the season.



The player's family had already moved back to Turin at the end of the previous campaign and due to his friendship with veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini, Bonucci pushed for a move back to the Bianconeri.



The current Juventus captain convinced Coach Massimiliano Allegri to accept Bonucci back and the no 19 rejected offers from Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain to reunite with his old club where he won six successive Scudetto titles.

