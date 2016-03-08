How can United get the best deal out of Lukaku’s departure?
18 June at 15:30The transfer window in the European football is in full swing and there have already been numerous big transfers that have taken place in the space of less than a month.
The biggest transfer so far is of Chelsea’s Eden Hazard, who has joined La Liga giants Real Madrid for a whopping €100 million.
A few other big players from the English Premier League are also expected to leave their respective clubs before the start of the next campaign, and one of them, in all likelihood, is going to be Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku.
The Belgium international has already hinted his desire to move to Italy and play for Antonio Conte at Inter Milan next season.
The deal is yet to materialise since the Nerazzurri are unable to meet United’s valuation of the player of £75 million (or €84 million).
In the current circumstances, it seems highly unlikely that the Milan-based club will, in any way, be able to meet player’s price tag whereas United are reluctant to lower their asking price as they know they will have to find another quality striker to fill the void left with the departure of former Chelsea forward - who has scored 42 goals for the club in just two season.
Then the question arises as to how can this deal go through and how can both parties get the best out of the current situation? And the answer is Mauro Icardi.
The Argentina international is being informed by Inter that he is not required any longer at the club and is now eager to sort his career out.
Therefore, it makes complete sense if United will go ahead and include the striker; who is not only proven at the highest level, but is still just 26-year-old and has a lot of his career ahead of him.
The former Sampdoria forward has scored 121 goals for the club ever since joining in August 2013, which shows he has all the attributes to become the talismanic figure at Old Trafford.
Icardi also has the star power as well which will make him the crowd favourite instantly, something United dearly want from their man in front of the goal next season.
Therefore, in Icardi, United and Inter have the perfect solution of Lukaku problem, all that is needed now is some groundwork for a deal which will make everyone happy.
@aze3msiddiqui
