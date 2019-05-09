How Champions League became a regret for Italy

As Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool look to play in the final of the UEFA Champions League, the situation has become a one of regret for two Italian clubs.Spurs picked up a shocking 3-0 win over Ajax yesterday, despite being 2 nil down on the day on the day and 3 nil down on aggregate. But a sensational Lucas Moura hat-trick in the second half saw Spurs score three goals and grab a historic comeback.Elsewhere, Liverpool racked up a comeback of their own against Barcelona. Being 3-0 nil from the first leg, Liverpool grabbed four goals at Anfield, as Divock Origi scored twice and Gini Wijnaldum scored twice from the bench.But it has become a regret for Italy, as both of these clubs were in the same group as both Inter Milan and Napoli.Both Inter and Napoli were knocked out of the Champions League in the group stages as both of them finished third on goal difference.Inter lost to PSV in the final game of the group stage campaign as Spurs held Barcelona to a 1-1 draw. Napoli were placed in a group with Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Red Star Belgrade.