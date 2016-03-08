How Chelsea and Liverpool helped Juve increase their value on the stock market

SHOW GALLERY

Juventus have signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid this past summer as they have since been doing very well on the stock market. The bianconeri brand has gained 16.41% as of yesterday as this is in large part because of the Ronaldo effect. Chelsea and Liverpool? According to English reports, it seems that Liverpool and Chelsea's could also have something to do with it as they have both attracted the interest from big time investors to buy their respective clubs. This has increased their brand as well as others too (like Juve).



Click on our gallery section to view some Ronaldo-Juve pics right here on Calciomercato.com.