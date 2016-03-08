Marcelo could join Juventus, but on one condition:

The Brazilian international has already made it clear that he misses his great friend Cristiano Ronaldo, and his possible defection is the sign of a team that feels like it’s already over the hill.

This would, according to Tuttosport, depend on Real Madrid finding an alternative to the Seleçao man, and they are very interested in signing Marcos Alonso, who is also liked by rivals Atletico Madrid.

While Inter are trying to persuade Luka Modric to leave, it has been made clear to Juve by Florentino Perez that the only way to sign Marcelo would be to pay his release clause of €180m.

While the transfer is in standby, it is apparent, Tuttosport claim, that Marcelo isn’t getting on very well with new Coach Julen Lopetegui...

Marcelo has already refused to rule out a move to Turin, and we wrote yesterday that Juventus have a plan to sign the 30-year-old in a new Dani Alves-like operation.