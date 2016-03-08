How Chelsea defender is instrumental to Sarri's Juventus switch
08 June at 10:45Juventus are hot on the tail of Chelsea's Italian head coach Maurizio Sarri. The Italian coach left Napoli last summer, after a strong season in which he nearly pipped Juventus to the Scudetto, in favour of a move to the Premier League and West London.
However, Sarri has not been given the warmest of receptions after his first season at Chelsea; despite winning the Europa League, qualifying for the Champions League and reaching the League Cup final. This unjustified criticism has led to schism between Sarri and the fans, and Juventus are looking to take advantage of it to sign the coach to replace Massimiliano Allegri, who left the club at the end of season in favour of a new challenge.
The secret to Sarri's move to Juventus, however, may lie with Chelsea defender Emerson. The Corriere dello Sport are reporting that Juventus could attempt to sign Emerson as part of the deal to bring Sarri to Turin; in a similar way to how Chelsea signed Sarri by including Napoli midfielder Jorginho in the deal.
