How Chelsea, Inter and Juve could benefit from Psg’s sanctions

Serie A duo Juventus and Inter and Premier League giants Chelsea are likely to benefit from the financial sanctions that will be imposed by UEFA on Paris Saint-Germain.



CalcioMercato, via L'Equipe, reported that PSG are resigned to the fact that they will receive financial sanctions from UEFA because of the amount of money that they spent in the previous summer transfer window. And they know that they will not be able to spent too much money in the upcoming summer transfer window.



It is believed that Inter, Juventus, Inter and Chelsea are set to take advantage of PSG's sanctions, with their transfer targets set to come close to leaving because of the sanctions.



The Blues have been linked witha move for Edinson Cavani and could be willing to part ways with Alvaro Morata a season after signing him.



Javier Pastore was linked with a move to Inter last January but couldn't move to the nerazzurri, but the Argentine could seal a switch to Milan after PSG are subjected to sanctions.



Laywin Kurzawa too has drawn links with both Chelsea and Juventus, with Adrien Rabiot also told to be a Juventus target.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)