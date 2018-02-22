How Chelsea interest could affect Juve's pursuit of Manchester United star

It will not be easy for Juventus to get to Manchester United’s Anthony Martial, one of their top targets for the summer transfer window. The French international, leaving Manchester United, is in fact in the sights of Chelsea who would consider him their first choice in the event that Alvaro Morata exits the club.



This is all according to the Daily Mail, which at this point hypothesises a potential market triangle that also involves Juventus, Manchester United, and Chelsea. In fact, Chelsea is ready to jump on Martial when Morata should be sold, in turn would be Juventus's target.



Martial appeared 30 times in the league this season, scoring nine times while adding five assists. His hopes of featuring at the 2018 World Cup in Russie were crushed this week as France coach Didier Deschamps elected to leave the 22-year-old off the preliminary roster.

