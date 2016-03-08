How Chelsea's Sarri and Higuain can impact Juve's summer

Gonzalo Higuain left AC Milan a few weeks ago via Juventus as he joined Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea. The rossoneri replaced Higuain with Piatek as the Polish star scored two goals in his first start for the club in the Coppa Italia against Napoli this past week. Higuain responded as he scored two goals earlier today against Huddersfield in the English Premier league in his first start for the blues.



HOW SARRI AND HIGUAIN CAN IMPACT JUVE - Higuain joined Chelsea on loan from Juve as the blues have the option to extend the loan or even make the move permanent at the end of this season. Higuain didn't do very well at Milan but he is now back with Maurizio Sarri who is a coach that understands him well. Gonzalo Higuain's performances will have an impact on Juve's upcoming summer that's for sure. If he does well under Sarri then the blues will likely renew his loan or even make the move permanent which would liberate Juve from his heavy wages. This would allow the bianconeri to be more active on the summer transfer mraket. If he doesn't do well, then Chelsea might send him back to Juve as Allegri's club would then be 'tied up' by him.



It is safe to say that Juve are rooting Higuain on at Chelsea as this could impact them in a very positive manner financially speaking...