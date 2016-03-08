With Chelsea now having sealed the signing of Jorginho from Napoli, many have been left to wonder as to how the Blues managed to steal the Italian from under Manchester City's noses.Not long ago, Jorginho was close to moving to City and a fee was all but agreed. But hassles over bonuses in the agreement brought about delays in the move. Napoli asked for about 57 million euros for their prized asset, but City offered 55 million euros and there were disagreements about bonuses.Meanwhile, Chelsea were struggling to acquire Maurizio Sarri after Napoli had appointed Carlo Ancelotti as their manager. While Sarri's release clause of 8 million euros had expired, Aurelio di Laurentiis was not willing to lower his demand as Sarri was still contracted to the partenopei.Chelsea had already agreed personal terms with Sarri and knew about the players he would want to sign at the club. One of them was Jorginho.With City struggling to complete the move and taking too much time, Chelsea went the extra mile and paid 57 million euros in one go for the Brazil-born Italian and even offered a bonus of about 8 million. Di Laurentiis revealed in a recent interview that Jorginho's willingness to live in London and not in Manchester was another reason for why Chelsea turned his head.Napoli agreed to let Jorginho and Sarri leave for a fee of 57 million euros and bonuses of upto 8 million euros. And with Jorginho, Chelsea unlocked their deal for Sarri.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)