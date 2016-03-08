How Conte to Real could help Juve sign target
21 October at 20:00With Real Madrid’s 2-1 defeat to Levante, Julen Lopetegui’s time as head coach of the Spanish giants looks to be running out. Madrid have had a poor run of form, leading many to speculate that Lopetegui could be sacked soon. The potential replacements for Lopetegui include Antonio Conte, who many report could return to football management with Madrid, after he was dismissed by Chelsea before the summer.
Juventus could be hoping that Real Madrid hire Antonio Conte as Don Balon are reporting that Conte is already lining up who he wants to sell and buy as Madrid coach. The list of potential departures are Karim Benzema and Marcelo; with Conte reportedly wanting to bring Mauro Icardi and Marcos Alonso in from Inter and Chelsea respectively.
Marcelo has been a target of Juventus since the summer, after it emerged in reports that Marcelo wished to join former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin, after the Portuguese forward completed a move over the summer.
