How de Ligt is the perfect ball playing defender for Sarri



In his second season with, Sarri lost Albiol for ten matches, eight in the league and two in the Champions League group due to injury.



The team suffered conceding too many goals and for this reason, during a press conference, the technician was asked if the increase in goals conceded was to be related to the absence of the former Madridista.



"Think about it, I missed Albiol more in the layout of the game than in the defensive phase”, said Sarri.



Now Juve is about to sign Matthijs de Ligt. The idea centre back for Sarri's football. He is ideal, being a central defender-director.



Sarri’s foresees the possession of the ball, and de Ligt would become a key addition to the side. He sees the field, he senses the movements of his companions, he has the right foot for the throws, he has the time of central insertions.



A younger Bonucci, more incisive and more complete as a conductor. If Pjanic were overshadowed by the marking of the opposing team, the Bosnian would pass to de Ligt and the difference would not be so marked.



Then there is another reason that leads him to see him as an ideal player for Sarri and that is the goals he scores from set pieces.



Last season he scored one at Juve (six in all, between Eredivisie and Champions League) Sarri is a master for the variety of set pieces schemes and with de Ligt he would be a great match.



