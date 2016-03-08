How did Lazio fare in the January transfer window?

As the end of the first half of the Serie A TIM season came to an end in December, clubs sat back and evaluated their performance. Throughout the first 19 matches, Juventus and Napoli sat convincingly in the first two positions in the league, while the race for the remaining European championship spots were up for grabs. Lazio, Milan, Roma, Inter, Fiorentina, Sampdoria, Atalanta, Torino - these eight clubs were - and continue to be - in a closely contested race to fill the remaining Champions League and Europa League spots in the top flight of Italian football.After the Christmas and New Year festivities, January approached and along with it came the transfer window. Starting from the third of the month, management of each team had the job of making the best decisions possible in relation to their squad. This surrounded the players and coaches as several solutions to improve overall value were continuously reviewed. Acquisitions or departures, short-term or long-term contracts - negotiations are usually a long and complex process between two clubs and the player's agent which is why if one wants to act in the window, they must work efficiently and effectively.At the start of the transfer window, Lazio sat in 4th position in the Serie A TIM with a record of 9W-5-D-5L. They had obtained 32 points out of a possible 57 - certainly not the worst ranking, but not the best according to most Serie A TIM fans and Laziali.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.