How Dybala can become Real Madrid’s Coutinho
13 September at 14:40It appears that Paulo Dybala’s time at Juventus may be coming to a close. Reports from Don Balon suggest that Real Madrid have €120million ready to try and steal the Argentine forward from Turin.
Florentino Pérez has identified Dybala as the heir to Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid, after the 33-year-old Portuguese Ballon D’Or winner joined Juventus for €110million in July.
Dybala reportedly wants to leave Juventus, after only playing 100 minutes in Juve’s opening 3 fixtures of the season. This particular situation almost mirrors that of Philippe Coutinho, who left Liverpool to join Barcelona in January. It could be possible that Madrid, like their Spanish rivals, plot a winter move for a superstar signing.
Mauricio Zamparini, president of Palermo, one of Dybala’s former clubs, confirmed his belief that Dybala will leave Juve for Spain in January: “In January I think he will go to Spain. There will be offers from Spain and England. Juventus have many great players and obviously want to cry when a phenomenon like him is not playing.”
