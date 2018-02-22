How Emre Can transfer can hand Liverpool double blow

Reports from Italian daily Tuttosport suggest that Liverpool's hopes of signing Sami Khedira could be scuppered by the departure of Emre Can to Juventus.



Khedira has become one of the best free transfers in recent times after he signed for free from Real Madrid in the summer of 2015. This season, the German has impressed for the Old Lady, having scored nine times and assisting twice in 26 appearances in the Serie A.



Tuttsport report that Liverpool could be handed a double blow after Can signs for Juve as Khedira will not sign the Reds, once the Can deal goes through.



It is believed that Khedira is good friends with Can and he has played a role in convincing Can to join Juve. One condition for helping him do that is that he wants to play alongside the former Bayern Munich man.



Khedira was linked with Liverpol recently, but Can's departure will mean that they will not sign Khedira.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)