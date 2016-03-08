Goals Juve conceded: 6



Juventus and Manchester United will face off tonight at the Old Trafford in one of the key matchups of the Champions League group stage. Most bookmakers and fans are favouring the Bianconeri but Manchester United could look to try and exploit one of Juventus' weaknesses so far this season.Juventus have been near perfect in terms of results so far this reason, only losing points against Genoa last weekend for a draw at home. In 9 Serie A matches, the Old Lady conceded just 6 goals and in the Champions League Allegri's team has kept 2 clean sheets, but there is one common issue in 5 of the 6 conceded goals and its name is Leonardo Bonucci.The 31-year-old defender returned to Juventus from Milan this summer after a disappointing year at the San Siro and was immediately integrated back to the starting lineup upon his comeback.Since the Italian champions are winning, not many have been complaining about the mistakes and errors coming from Bonucci leading to goals. As mentioned, 5 of the 6 goals conceded this season came from his mistakes and 4 of these came from a cross into the 18-yard box when opponents caught the former Milan captain unattentive.This might be the key aspect to focus on for Jose Mourinho's side, seeing as the Red Devils have a strong forward in their ranks - Romelu Lukaku - who knows how to take advantage of every mistake made by a defender in the box.If the Belgian international can repeat what he is capable of doing best, United could not only stand a chance against Juventus but might even cause them significant troubles.For obvious reasons, many factors will have to be taken into account and co-exist during the match for the win going in the English team's favour, but if there is a weak spot Juventus have this season, it is definitely Juventus and it is definitely in terms of marking and aerial duels in the penalty area from Leonardo Bonucci.Nikita Fesyukov