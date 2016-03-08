How failure to sign Barca and Man Utd target opens another door for Juventus
13 June at 15:45Italian Serie A giants Juventus will be targeting French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s defender Marquinhos, as per Gazzetta dello Sport.
The news has emerged after it is believed that the Bianconeri, who are trying to rebuild their ageing defensive line, have failed to persuade Ajax's Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt to join the Turin-based club ahead of the next campaign.
De Ligt is now expected to join PSG in the coming days after it was reported that the Ligue 1 champions are ready to offer him salary of €15 million per year, three times more than what FC Barcelona were offering him.
Juve believe that with the arrival of the Ajax captain in Paris, Les Parisiens will be open to selling one of their defenders and Marquinhos might well turn out to be that player.
The 25-year-old had a decent campaign for PSG last season where he has scored three goals and provided one assist in 30 league appearances.
Defensively, the Brazil international made 2.2 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per game for the French giants.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments