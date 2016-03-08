How Giampaolo-Milan could scupper Arsenal summer transfer plans
07 June at 14:45Marco Giampaolo is on the verge of taking over as head coach at AC Milan; replacing Gennaro Gattuso who left the club at the end of the season by mutual consent.
Giampaolo taking over at Milan, moving from Sampdoria, proves to be somewhat of an issue for the summer plans for Premier League side Arsenal. In recent weeks, Arsenal have been increasingly linked to Sampdoria duo Dennis Praet and Joachim Andersen, with it reported this week that the North London club have bid €50m for the duo.
However, Giampaolo has an interest in bringing the duo, or at least Praet, to Milan when he takes over. Milan are reportedly readying €25m to put on the table for Praet and Arsenal will have to move quickly or face missing out on the talented midfielder.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments