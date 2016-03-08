How Gonzalo Higuain spent his first day at Chelsea

Today was the first day of Gonzalo Higuain as a Chelsea player. The Argentinean striker has been training with the Blues ahead of tonight's Carabao Cup clash against Tottenham. Higuain won't be available to face Mauricio Pochettino's side tonight but he will be available starting from the next game.According to Sky Sport, Higuain arrived at Cobham together with his former Napoli team-mate Jorginho. As we can see from Chelsea's social media posts, the former AC Milan striker was extremely happy to train with the Blues.Before the beginning of the training, he gave Maurizio Sarri a 'long and warm hug' to highlight his happiness for his reunion with the Italian tactician under whom he became the best Serie A scorer in one single campaign with 36 goals in 35 appearances in the 2015/16 campaign.Check out the pictures and the videos of Higuain's first training session with Chelsea in our gallery