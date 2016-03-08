How Hazard can sack his former coach Mourinho in Chelsea-Man Utd

Tomorrow afternoon Chelsea will host Manchester United in a Premier League matchup that could answer a lot of questions, especially for the Red Devils, who are currently going through a negative period. Meanwhile, Eden Hazard is leading his Chelsea side to one win after another and will look to do the same against his former coach Jose Mourinho.



Just a couple of days ago Hazard told HLN that Mourinho is the manager he would most like to work with again, but somewhat ironically he could be the player that ends the Portuguese' career at Manchester.



Bot teams are experiencing a diametrically different stat to the campaign, with Chelsea collecting 20 points from 8 games for 6 wins and 2 draws. The Blues are also unbeaten in all competitions so far with Maurizio Sarri on the bench.



On the other hand, Manchester United sit 8th in the Premier League table with 13 points and already 3 losses. The team's Champions League performances are not too convincing as well, which is definitely not helping Mourinho.



Hazard has been the undisputed leader of this Chelsea team so far and has seemingly caught another breath with the arrival of Sarri from Napoli. The Belgian international has scored 7 Premier League goals so far this season, assisting another 3.



The attacking approach of Sarri's game plan is water to Hazard's mill and it fully exposes the real capabilities of the player. Tomorrow, once again, Chelsea will count on Hazard to make things happen on the pitch.



And if the 27-year-old does indeed make things, which would be no surprise, considering it has been a regular occurrence so far this season, he could turn out to be the executioner of Jose Mourinho's ambitions at Manchester United, seeing as how the former Real Madrid and Inter man's position at the club is at risk.



For now, all we can do is just wait and let the field give us answers tomorrow afternoon. Perhaps Mourinho has an ace up his sleeve to stop Hazard and perhaps tomorrow's match could revive Man United's season, but as of now, it does not seem likely that Mourinho will have positive words towards his former player at the end of the match.

Nikita Fesyukov