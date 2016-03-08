How Icardi has cost Inter over 70 million euros

04 August at 11:00
The Mauro Icardi saga appears to be at an end, for the meantime anyway. After being consistently linked to a number of clubs over the summer, including the likes of Manchester United, Juventus, Napoli and Roma, it now seems as though he will be staying at Inter Milan for at least another six months to a year. 

Furthermore, it seems that Icardi's time at Inter could extend up until 2021, when his contract expires. This is because Icardi's new refusal to leave the club, earning and living off the bumper contract that was handed to him, means that Inter are now preparing to lose him on a free transfer in 2 years time. 

Icardi has taken a new stance that he will reject any proposals that will come in due to 'family reasons'; with some papers in Italy suggesting that his wife-agent, Wanda Nara, is pregnant again.

Whatever the reason, the Icardi saga has been and will be a costly one for Inter. Every day that he remains a player on the Nerazzurri books, he is costing the club money through his wage and, if he leaves on a free, the club are losing a player who was, at one time, valued at a bumper 70 million euros - and would still probably command a huge fee if he were to leave this summer.

