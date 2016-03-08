How James Rodriguez can improve Napoli
18 June at 17:30As the transfer window in Europe is entering its third week, there have been reports of big transfer coming in from different parts of the continent.
One of the transfer rumours which are attracting a lot of interest includes Spanish giants Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez to Italian Serie A outfit Napoli.
It is believed that the Colombia international is very close to join the Naples-based club on a season-long loan to begin with and an obligation to buy at the end of the season.
The architect behind such a move is manager Carlo Ancelotti, who has the experience of getting the best out of Rodriguez during his two-year period with the Los Blancos.
The move can be really beneficial for both parties. Rodriguez clearly have the chance to recover his lost form and show his authority as one of the leading creative midfielders in Europe, something he couldn’t achieve during his two-year loan spell at Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.
On the other hand, for Napoli, the 27-year-old brings something different on the table which was not visible before.
The former Porto star striker can play on his favourite right side of the field and can give other teams headache, something which Napoli does not possess as of now as most of their attacks came from the left flank during the 2018-19 season.
If that is not enough than Rodriguez can also become a potent threat if he plays behind the two strikers as not only he can produce a magical pass – just like he did in the Copa America win against Argentina – but can also score breathtaking goals for the team.
All of this is a proof that Rodriguez might prove to be the missing link in Ancelotti’s Napoli and he can take that side to another level with his world-class talent.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
[@aze3msiddiqui]
Go to comments