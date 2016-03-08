How Jorge Mendes can help Juventus to sign €100m Serie A star
23 July at 16:35Jorge Mendes will reportedly help Juventus in signing Lazio midfield star Sergey Milinkovic-Savic.
Mendes had played a vital role in helping the Old Lady sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid this summer for a fee of 100 million euros after having done the same for Valencia star Joao Cancelo, who too is now a bianconeri player.
Tuttosport report that Mendes could help Juventus thrash out a deal for Milinkovic-Savic, despite Lazio demanding a high fee to part ways with the Serbian midfielder.
Mendes is on very good terms with Milinkovic-Savic's agent Mateja Kezman and could use the good relations to make an offer of about 100 million offer and tempt the biancocelesti with it.
The super agent is confident that neither Manchester United or Real Madrid will make an offer for Milinkovic-Savic and this will allow Juventus to steal the march on the Serbian.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
