How Juventus can avoid Ronaldo suspension
20 September at 15:00Yesterday evening, Juventus got their 18/19 UEFA Champions League campaign off to a flying start, defeating Valencia 2-0 in Spain. However, the match was marred by the somewhat harsh sending off of €110M man Cristiano Ronaldo; after he made contact with the head of Valencia’s Murillo.
There are, however, ways that Juventus can get around the suspension of Ronaldo and have him available for their next outing. Article 31 of UEFA’s Code of Sport Justice states that footage can be viewed again and Article 57 says that claim can be admitted for a single day of disqualification in the event of a clear mistake by the referee.
Even if these particular articles are not fully utilised, there is still a chance that Ronaldo’s suspension could be overturned, meaning he would not miss his return to Old Trafford to face off against Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments