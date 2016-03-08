How Juventus can take advantage of Hazard to Real Madrid

09 May at 13:35
The Chelsea transfer market suspension opens interesting scenarios across Europe. Eden Hazard seems destined to leave the Blues, with his contract at the Stamford Bridge expiring in June 2020.

Real Madrid are in pole position to sign the Belgian, as the Los Blancos are looking for an important transfer to revive the team after a very disappointing season. However, someone would have to make way for Hazard at the Santiago Bernabeu and this could be Isco.

Despite the esteem of Zinedine Zidane towards the Spaniard, the attacking midfielder is struggling to find continuity and his performances have not been positive in the past couple of months, even after the return of the Frenchman.

Thus, as reported by AS in Spain, the player could leave the club. Spanish media consider Juventus one of the most serious suitors, with the Bianconeri looking to take advantage of the situation to reinforce their midfield.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.