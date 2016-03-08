How Juventus can take advantage of Hazard to Real Madrid
09 May at 13:35The Chelsea transfer market suspension opens interesting scenarios across Europe. Eden Hazard seems destined to leave the Blues, with his contract at the Stamford Bridge expiring in June 2020.
Real Madrid are in pole position to sign the Belgian, as the Los Blancos are looking for an important transfer to revive the team after a very disappointing season. However, someone would have to make way for Hazard at the Santiago Bernabeu and this could be Isco.
Despite the esteem of Zinedine Zidane towards the Spaniard, the attacking midfielder is struggling to find continuity and his performances have not been positive in the past couple of months, even after the return of the Frenchman.
Thus, as reported by AS in Spain, the player could leave the club. Spanish media consider Juventus one of the most serious suitors, with the Bianconeri looking to take advantage of the situation to reinforce their midfield.
