How Juventus transfer blow could benefit them in hunt for Man Utd and Barca target
06 June at 21:45Juventus have been dealt a fresh transfer blow as it appears as though the Bianconeri will be missing out on Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti; one of the Scudetto winners' transfer targets who they viewed as the alternative to Matthijs de Ligt, who himself looks likely to join Barcelona.
However, this is where things become complex and Umtiti, who has signalled his intention to stay at Barcelona, could prove pivotal in the future of both the French defender and De Ligt.
If Barcelona sign De Ligt, Juventus will be able to make a fresh approach for Umtiti whilst if the Catalan side decide they cannot afford to sign De Ligt and do not want to relinquish Umtiti, the door opens for Juve to challenge Manchester United for the signing of Ajax's Dutch wonderkid.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments