How Leonardo can change the future of AC Milan's Donnarumma
18 August at 16:20The general manager of AC Milan, Leonardo was talking to the media at the presentation of the club’s summer signings, Tiémoué Bakayoko, Samu Castillejo and Diego Laxalt.
During the presentations of the three summer signings, Leonardo was asked how his relationship is with the agent of AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, Mino Raiola. Leonardo has went on to say that he has an excellent relationship with the super agent, Mino Raiola.
"I have excellent relations with Mino, as with everyone,” said Leonardo, when he was directly asked the question about Gianluigi Donnarumma’s agent, Mino Raiola.
As per the report of Calciomercato.com, Leonardo’s comments shows how the situation of AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has been different at the club than compared to that with the previous management of the Serie A club.
There was tension between the former director Massimiliano Mirabelli and the powerful attorney of the goalkeeper of Italian international. This should come as a welcome boost for AC Milan.
