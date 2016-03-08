How Leonardo wants to beat Barça and Real to signing of Rabiot

PSG star Adrien Rabiot is one of the most exciting midfielders in Europe at the moment and with a contract expiring in 2019, the best clubs of the Old Continent have set their sights on the 23-year-old who is reportedly ready to continue his career away from Paris.



AC Milan's technical area director Leonardo is on very good terms with the player's entourage and according to reports in France both him and Maldini talk to Rabiot's entourage on a daily basis trying to convince the player to join the San Siro hierarchy as-a free agent next season.



Barcelona and Real Madrid, however, have also set their sights on the talented French star and their interest is likely to complicate the plans of the Rossoneri.



Sources have told Calciomercato.com that Leonardo wants to reach an agreement with Rabiot in the next few weeks because AC Milan can't afford to enter a bidding war to offer the Frenchman the higher salary.



Reports in France claim Rabiot wants more than € 5 million-a-year to sign a new contract with PSG but being a possible free agent from January his economic demands could further raise in the coming weeks and AC Milan don't want to find themselves involved in a bidding war with other top European clubs.