How Lewandowski to PSG could make Benzema leave Real
22 May at 16:15Karim Benzema could find himself returning to France this summer.
Accordin to El Chiringuito, the former Bleus international is being considered by Paris Saint-Germain should Edinson Cavani leave.
The talk in Paris is that Coach Thomas Tuchel is looking for a different striker, and that Robert Lewandowski is being considered.
The Pole has a new agent, Pini Zahavi, who orchestrated Neymar’s move to the French capital last summer.
Benzema has struggled this season, barely getting into double digits with Real Madrid. Florentino Perez has been linked with Harry Kane and Lewandowski, as speculation mounts that Real will look to continue with a different centre-forward.
Cavani, for his part, has been linked to Atletico and Chelsea, and is coming off a superb 41-goal season with the Parisian side.
There are roadblocks to this move: namely Zinedine Zidane, who has always been steadfast in his support for Benzema.
Go to comments