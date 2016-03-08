How Lo Celso's proposed Tottenham move can help Juve in Zaniolo pursuit

After the Champions League final against Liverpool, Tottenham have turned the page. The Spurs are looking around the market to find performers capable of ensuring new life for their project. Among the names strongly associated with the English club there was also Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo.



The young midfielder exploded after his arrival in the capital of Italy from Inter last year and is also on Juventus' list of potential reinforcements. The inclusion of Tottenham frightened the Italian champions, afraid of the hypothesis of getting involved in a long and expensive market auction.



Currently, however, Mauricio Pochettino's team has changed goals. The new big signing is expected to be Giovanni Lo Celso from Betis. If the transfer goes through, Juventus would get more breathing space and would find a paved road to get Roma's jewel.