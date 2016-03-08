How Lopetegui’s Real Madrid appointment is bad news for Juve, Liverpool and Arsenal
13 June at 09:35Real Madrid announced earlier on that Lopetegui will become their coach after the World Cup. He will be Zidane's successor as he will have big shoes to fill. Why is the Lopetegui news bad for some of Europe's top teams?
Well, because he will surely want to keep working and developing young players like Isco, Asensio and Ceballos who are all with him with the Spanish national team.
Juve, Liverpool, Milan, Arsenal all have interest in these players as they might have to focus on other targets now...
CLICK HERE FOR MORE REAL MADRID NEWS
CLICK HERE FOR MORE REAL MADRID NEWS
Official Announcement: Julen Lopetegui will be the #RealMadrid coach after the celebration of the 2018 World Cup.https://t.co/QcDiu6UjHV pic.twitter.com/iA1PnUdrtT— #CHAMP13NS
Go to comments